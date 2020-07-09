A Toronto police officer who claimed he was the beneficiary of a deceased person’s $800,000 has been charged, investigators say.

According to the Toronto Police Service’s Financial Crimes Unit and Professional Standards Unit, an individual who had been under the care of the Public Guardian and Trustee died and an officer came forward with a fraudulent will.

Investigators claim the officer swore and filed a false affidavit with the courts, claiming that he was the beneficiary of the will.

The officer then worked with a senior client representative at the Office of the Public Guardian and Trustee to facilitate the fraud, police allege.

In 2018, investigators claim that the officer received payments “in excess of $800,000” and that both parties were known to each other prior to the offences taking place.

As a result, Const. Robert Konashewych, 36, of Niagara has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, breach of trust and obstructing justice. Konashewych has worked as a Toronto police officer since 2008 and worked out of 52 Division.

He has been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act, police said.

Adellene Karla Balgobin, 35, of Toronto, is also charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust.

“Both are scheduled to appear at Old City Hall on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11 a.m.” police said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-2800. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Ontario’s Office of the Public Guardian (OGPT) manages the financial affairs of “incapable people” who have no one else who is authorized to do so. In this role, the OPGT makes all the financial decisions and conducts transactions that these individuals would otherwise handle themselves.