A Toronto Police officer has been charged over an allegedly “inappropriate” relationship with a vulnerable member of the community, the force says.

The relationship allegedly took place over a two-year period, a news release issued Wednesday said.

The Toronto Police Service’s Professional Standards Unit provided few details about the relationship or the other person involved.

They said Constable Michael Harris, 37, was charged with breach of trust on Wednesday.

The 31-Division officer has 14 years of service on the force. He has been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.