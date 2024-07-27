The province’s police watchdog has cleared a Toronto officer from having committed a criminal offence after being involved in a collision that seriously injured a 61-year-old man.

According to police, the incident happened on March 29, 2024 at around 5 p.m. in north Etobicoke. The Toronto police officer was responding to a break-and-enter in progress at a business in the area, which then led to a vehicle pursuit.

In a recent news release, the SIU said that the officer failed to stop at a red light despite being required to amid the pursuit. He proceeded to further accelerate through the intersection without ensuring that traffic had stopped, and struck a vehicle.

This happened at the Humberline Drive and Finch Avenue West intersection, according to police.

The vehicle struck included a 61-year-old male occupant who was sent to hospital with serious injuries, such as two fractured vertebras.

The Toronto officer involved was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The SIU invoked its mandate following the collision, as it does when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

While the officer was cleared of all charges, the SIU found the officer to have not been as “careful as he should have been…”

“Director Martino found the officer was not as careful as he should have been, but concluded his conduct fell short of transgressing the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law,” states the news release.