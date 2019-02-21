

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A survey has found that Toronto is often an outlier in terms of public opinion across the province on various topics.

Research conducted on behalf of a think tank at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs found that otherwise, there are not many general differences of opinion across the regions.

But a main finding of the Mowat Centre's research is that Toronto seems to be a region unto itself on public opinion, especially on topics such as immigration, climate change and taxes.

For example, they found that about 52 per cent of Torontonians disagreed that immigration is causing too many changes in Canadian society, compared with about 40 per cent in most other regions.

The authors of a report on the research say it's too simplistic to conclude that difference is because Toronto has the highest proportion of foreign-born people, as views in Toronto differ as much from areas that also have significant immigrant populations as with regions with far fewer.

The online survey of 2,000 Ontario residents was conducted between Nov. 1 and 14, 2017.

The polling industry's professional body, the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.