Both Toronto and Peel Region are reporting their first cases of West Nile virus positive mosquitoes for 2021.

On Friday, Toronto Public Health (TPH) confirmed two mosquito pools in the city tested positive for the virus. TPH did not say where in the city the positive mosquitoes were found.

Meanwhile, Peel Public Health (PPH) said positive mosquitoes were collected in Brampton near Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway, and Queen Street East and West Drive.

“The risk of becoming infected with West Nile virus continues to be low in Toronto, however we’re taking this opportunity to share some simple steps residents can take to further reduce their potential risk when enjoying the outdoors this summer,” Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a statement on Friday.

“These steps include wearing insect repellent and light coloured clothing to protect themselves from infected mosquito bites.”

The West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne disease that is passed to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

No human cases of West Nile have been reported in either public health unit so far this year.

Both health regions conduct mosquito surveillance annually from June to September.

TPH said 22 mosquito traps are set across Toronto once a week to collect mosquitoes and test them for the virus. PPH sets 33 mosquito traps in the cities of Mississauga, Brampton and the Town of Caledon.

Last year, 39 positive mosquito pools were reported in Toronto, while 23 positive mosquito pools and three human cases were identified in Peel Region.