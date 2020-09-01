A Toronto photographer is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women over the span of three years.

According to police, the alleged incidents took place between March 2013 and April 2016 while a 42-year-old man was working as a photographer.

“The man sexually assaulted women in relation to his activities as a photographer,” investigators said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

A suspect, identified by police as John Lee, was arrested in connection with the investigation on Monday.

He now faces 10 charges, including six counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

On Tuesday, investigators said they are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).