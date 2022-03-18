Toronto police have released a new security camera image of a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in North York earlier this month.

On the evening of March 7 in the area of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West, police said a suspect approached a 33-year-old man, yelled at him and later stabbed him multiple times.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. Two days after the incident, police published security camera images of the wanted man in an effort to identify him.

On Friday, police sent out a new photo of the suspect, making another appeal to anyone who knows him to contact investigators.

Police said the suspect is believed to be 36 years old, stands six-foot-five, and weighs 250 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, black pants, brown boots with a black mask and a black backpack.

Police are urging anyone with information about the suspect to contact them at 416-808-3204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).