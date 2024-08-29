Toronto Police Service's 43 Division has arrested 48 people, laid 406 charges and seized 24 firearms after launching two separate projects investigating gun crime in the area.

The TPS 43 Division said it had the most firearm offences in the city from Jan. 1 to Jan. 24 this year, with seven reported incidents of gunfire – prompting the service to kick off Project Community.

Through Project Community, the 43 Division said it conducted 18 arrests, laid 109 charges, recovered six firearms and three stolen vehicles.

"However, despite the success, 43 Division was still tracking to be that with the highest number of firearm offences in the city. By April 27, we had experienced 17 firearm discharges within 43 Division, and we realized that there was still much more work to be done," Det. Jeremy Hayes said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The division then launched Project Springboard, which Hayes said was created to disrupt gang violence and remove illegal firearms and drugs off Scarborough's streets to foster community safety.

From April to June 2024, officers from various divisions and units arrested 30 more individuals, laid 297 criminal charges and seized another 18 firearms.

Officers arrested 48 people in total, with suspects ranging in age – between the age of 14 and 55 – who face a variety of charges, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, altering a serial number on the firearm and failure to comply with a probation order. The charges have not been tested in court.

"Eleven of those 48 people were already bound to firearm prohibition orders stemming from prior convictions that they had on their record," Hayes said. Hayes later added that 16 accused were already out on bail at the time of their arrest, but he could not provide the details of their outstanding charges.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, police could not provide information on where these guns came from, but Hayes said some of the firearms' serial numbers were defaced and removed from the guns.

Compared to this time last year, Forde said there have been 307 firearms discharges, which is up by 44 per cent.

"There have been 29 shooting deaths so far in 2024, compared to 16 this time last year," Forde said.

As a result of the combined projects, police said they've noticed a "marked decrease in gun violence," with only two reports of firearm discharges in July and August.

"We know there's still much a lot of work needs to be done, and we remain committed to ensuring community safety for the residents of 43 division, addressing firearms related offences goes beyond just focusing on guns, it requires a collective effort," Forde said.

"We all have a role in ensuring community and public safety by working together, engaging with our communities and taking on that shared responsibility, we can create a safer environment for everyone. We are confident these successful outcomes will continue."

Police continue to ask anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.