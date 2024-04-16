Several people have been arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the city’s west end that blocked rail lines for hours Tuesday.

Demonstrators set up at a railway line at Osler Street and Pelham Avenue near The Junction around 3 p.m. and said they planned to stay there for hours.

Toronto police estimate there are about 100 to 120 demonstrators at the scene. Just before 7:30 p.m., officers began to arrest demonstrators as they tried to clear the rail lines.

Four people were taken into custody, police said. Roads reoepned shortly after 9 p.m. when demonstrators cleared the area.

Metrolinx said the demonstration did not disrupt GO train and UP Express services. In a brief statement, a CP Rail spokesperson said it was aware of the protest and in contact with local authorities.