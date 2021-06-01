Toronto police have arrested a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in a condo unit downtown and investigators say they are concerned there could be more victims.

On Sunday, officers responded to a sexual assault in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets at around 5:30 p.m., police said in a news release on Tuesday.

It is reported that a 56-year-old woman entered a condo building and used the elevator to go to a unit.

Prior to her arrival, an unknown man was inside the building’s stairwell committing indecent acts and propositioning women for sex, police said.

The man then entered the lobby and assaulted the 56-year-old woman before following her into the elevator, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect followed her out of the elevator and continued to verbally abuse her while she was walking towards the unit.

He then followed her into the unit and sexually assaulted her, police said.

On Monday, police made an arrest in connection with the investigation.

Toronto resident Cody Rodgers, 23, faces five charges, including indecent act, assault with a weapon, break and enter, aggravated sexual assault and assault by choking.

Rodgers was set to appear in court today.

Investigators said they are concerned there could be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).