A 12-year-old boy is in some trouble after going for a joyride on the QEW overnight.

Toronto police said it received several calls about a suspected impaired driver in the area of Islington Avenue and Albion Road early Tuesday morning.

Both the Toronto police and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) teamed up to look for the suspect.

After getting the suspect vehicle’s license plate number, police were able to call the registered owner of the vehicle and realized the owner was home but his son was not.

Police then spotted the suspect vehicle, a SUV, on the QEW near Hurontario Street.

The child eventually pulled over for police.

He had no injuries and there was no damage to the vehicle, police said.

The child’s father arrived at the scene and both him and his son were questioned by police.