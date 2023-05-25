Toronto police charge 51-year-old man in woman's death
Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo, seen in this undated photo, is the city's 21st homicide victim of 2023. (Toronto Police Service)
Share:
Published Thursday, May 25, 2023 9:00PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 25, 2023 9:00PM EDT
Toronto police have charged a suspect in connection with the death of a woman near Little Italy last Sunday.
Officers responded to reports of unknown trouble at an apartment building in the area of Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue shortly before noon.
A woman was located with signs of serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Shortly after, officers arrested a man.
On Thursday, police identified the victim as 50-year-old Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo.
Meanwhile, the suspect, 51-year-old Hansel Duarte Quintela, is facing a second-degree murder charge.
Police previously said that the suspect and victim were known to each other but have not disclosed their exact relationship.