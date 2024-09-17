A man is facing charges after police allege he fired back at suspects during a gun battle that left two people dead and two others injured in Scarborough in July.

Gunshots rang out in the area of Ellesmere Road and Midland Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. on July 24.

Police who responded to the incident located four people suffering from gunshot wounds, including one person who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were taken to be treated in hospital, where a second person died of their injuries.

The victims, both residents of Toronto, were previously identified by police as 22-year-old Braydon McCann and 23-year-old Sarah Prehay.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that a man who was present during the shooting and fired back at the suspects has now been arrested and is facing firearms related charges.

Investigators said 25-year-old Christopher Kane, of Toronto, is facing nearly a dozen charges, including discharging a firearm with intent to wound, endanger life, or prevent arrest, disguise with intent, and possession of a loaded firearm.

It is not clear if he is one of the four victims who sustained gunshot wounds during the incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 24, 2024, police said.