Toronto police say two people are facing charges in connection with a string of home renovation frauds which saw the victims pressured into hiring contractors for work which was never completed.

The incidents occurred between March and September this year.

According to Toronto police, the suspects went door-to-door offering unsolicited renovation services, using deceptive and high-pressure tactics to obtain roofing and masonry jobs.

The victims paid the suspects, but the renovations were never completed, and the work that was done often caused damage to the victims’ property, police said.

Police announced Sunday that two men, both from Mississauga, are now facing charges in connection with an investigation into the incidents.

They said 53-year-old William Quilligan and 43-year-old Dermot Quilligan have both been arrested and charged with a list of offences, including fraud over $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and possession of the proceeds of property or things obtained by crime.

The two were scheduled to make an appearance together earlier this week.

Police said Sunday they are reminding people to be wary of unsolicited contractors going door-to-door, especially those using pressure tactics and demanding advance payment in cash.

Police advised people to avoid impulse decisions to hire a contractor, do research, and to select a reputable company willing to sign a detailed, written contract.