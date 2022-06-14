Toronto Police Chief James Ramer is expected to issue an apology on Wednesday as police release the results of a study focused on race-based data related to use-of-force and strip searches, CTV News has learned.

No details about the report are being publicly released prior to a 10:30 a.m. news conference, where Ramer will be answering questions.

The report follows a 2019 directive from the Ontario government, as per the 2017 Anti-Racism Act, that police forces in the province begin collecting race-based data in instances of reportable use-of-force.

The policy was aimed at combatting systemic racism in policing.

The Toronto Police Service began collecting race-based data in January 2020 and took the extra step of collecting information around strip searches in addition to use-of-force incidents.

While the results of the report are not yet public, advocates have long called for change when it comes to how police interact with people of colour, particularly Black and Indigenous minorities.

The past few years have also seen a public awakening when it comes to race and policing, spurred on by a number of high profile cases in the U.S., such as that of George Floyd as well as cases here in the GTA, such as that of Dafonte Miller.