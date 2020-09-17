Toronto Police are looking for a man and woman in an inflatable dinghy in Lake Ontario near Cherry Beach on Thursday night.

At around 9 p.m, police received a call about a marine rescue near Regatta Road and Martin Goodman Trail.

A man and woman went into the water in an inflatable dinghy several hours ago and haven’t returned, police said.

The man and woman had only one lifejacket on board and they were both wearing costumes, according to police.

The marine unit is on scene investigating.