Police continue to search for an 83-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Chandulal Gandhi was last seen around 5 p.m. in the area of Kipling and Steeles Avenue. At the time he was wearing grey dress pants, a black jacket and a blue baseball cap.

Police have described him as standing about five-foot-seven with a slim build, with white hair and a white beard.

Command posts were set up on Wednesday to aide in organizing a coordinated search for Gandhi. Police have since escalated their response to a Level 3 search, which is the highest possible level.

On Saturday, Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner pleaded with the public to check their backyards and to look at any surveillance footage they may have for a sign of Gandhi.

“We're very hopeful that he saw found safe and sound. But we do need the public's assistance,” he said. “We've also engaged other police services to help us in the search, York Regional Police, Peel Regional Police.”

Taverner said that police have not received any tips yet about Gandhi’s whereabouts. He also said that Gandhi may have discarded some of his clothing items, and that members of the public should keep an eye out for those as well.

“He was wearing white gloves that are very distinctive.”

Gandhi also does not speak English, police said. He speaks Hindi.

As the weather continues to dip, police say it’s even more important for the public to keep their eyes peeled for signs of Gandhi.

Anyone with information is being urged to reach out to police immediately.