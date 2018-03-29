

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Service is defending the actions of two Toronto cops seen in an online video punching and kicking a male during an arrest in Scarborough earlier this month.

The 11-second video, which was shot on March 11 but was not posted on social media until Wednesday afternoon, shows two officers subduing a male on the balcony of an apartment building in the area of Morningside and Lawrence avenues.

One of the officers is seen repeatedly kicking and punching the civilian.

Speaking to CP24 on Thursday, Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray defended the officers and said the video does not show the “entire incident that transpired that day.”

“You haven’t seen what’s happened before that. You haven’t seen the officers attempt to place him under arrest. You haven’t seen him attempt to struggle with the officers and resist arrest. You haven’t seen him make attempts to go over the balcony and the officers bringing him back,” Gray said.

According to Gray, the officers were called to the area at the request of tenants at the apartment building.

“Some of the residents are vulnerable citizens and the building tends to be targeted by those who are alleged to be involved in the drug trade. So that’s why officers were there that day,” Gray said.

Gray said when police arrived, the officers attempted to arrest the male in the video, who she said is known to police.

“He attempted to jump over the balcony. The officers were able to pull him back and again, the struggle ensued and the officers used the amount of force that they needed to safely bring that situation under control,” she added.

Gray said the male has been charged with three counts of failing to comply with probation, three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance, and mischief.

Despite allegations that the suspect resisted arrest, Gray said that is not one of the charges he is facing.

Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack also defended the use of force exhibited by the officers.

He went on to say that the officers involved “did a good job” and claimed that they saved the suspect’s life by preventing him from jumping over the balcony.

“Our officers that arrived there were trying to pull that person back over the balcony. The only thing preventing that person from falling to the ground were the officers pulling him back over. He was struggling and fighting with those officers…on the other side of the balcony about to plunge to his death,” McCormack said.

“Not only did these officers use the amount of force that was necessary, but they saved this person’s life.”

McCormack urged members of the public not to judge the situation before getting the whole story.

“These officers deserve an award,” he said. “People should not rush to judge what we do and the difficult job of policing.”