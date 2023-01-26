Toronto police drop TTC criminal harassment investigation, no criminal charges warranted
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share:
Published Thursday, January 26, 2023 2:53PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 26, 2023 5:46PM EST
Toronto police are halting an investigation into alleged harassment after speaking to the wanted individual.
Toronto police initially sought the public's assistance in locating a suspect who was waiting at the bus bay area of Wilson Station, located at Wilson Avenue and Allen Road, after receiving reports of two teenage girls allegedly being followed and harassed on Monday.
Upon speaking to the wanted individual, police confirmed they are ending their investigation and that no criminal charges are warranted.