Toronto police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a daytime shooting in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood that killed a 44-year-old woman.

On Friday, just after 12:20 p.m., police responded to a call in the area of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue.

Investigators said there was a physical altercation between three men during which two of them allegedly pulled out handguns and opened fired at one another.

The victim, identified by police on Saturday as Karolina Huebner-Makurat, was struck by a stray bullet while walking in the area, according to police. Huebner-Makurat was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

The suspects ran away from the scene.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat

On Sunday afternoon, Toronto police released images of the three male suspects.

The first is described as a tall and 25 to 30 years old with a medium build, cornrows, and potential head injuries. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a black stripe from sleeve to sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.

The second suspect is described 18 to 25 years old with a slim build, average height, and long hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black North Face hoodie, dark coloured jeans, and white shoes, while the third is tall and 18 to 25 years old with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants, and shoes.

Do not approach the suspects as police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

A GoFundMe has been set up by friends of Huebner-Makurat, where, according to the fundraiser page, the donations will be used to support her husband and two daughters.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

With files from CP24's Aisling Murphy 