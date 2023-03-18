Toronto police are investigating after two people showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were initially called to the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East just before 3:30 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.

When they arrived, officers did not locate a victim.

However, police were later notified that a man in his 20s walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said the victim is believed to be related to the gunshot call.

A second victim attended a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. The individual is also believed to be connected to the same incident.

It is unclear where exactly the shooting occurred.