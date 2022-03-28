Toronto police are investigating after a body was found inside a garbage bag in the city’s east end Monday afternoon.

Insp. David Correa said police received a call around 1:30 p.m. from a community member who found the garbage bag on the sidewalk in the area of Eastern and Berkshire avenues, west of Leslie Street.

When officers arrived, they found a dead person inside the bag.

Correa said members of the 55 Division Criminal Investigative Bureau, in consultation with the homicide unit, have begun a sudden death investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, he said.

“At this stage, it’s unknown in terms of suspect or suspects involved,” Correa said.

Officers remain in the area for several more hours to canvass the area for evidence and any information that could help in the investigation, he added.