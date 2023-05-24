Police are investigating after gunshots were fired in west Toronto’s York area overnight.

In a tweet posted shortly before midnight on Tuesday, police said they were called after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area of Humber Boulevard and Avon Avenue, which is near Alliance Avenue. The incident happened in front of an apartment building at 117 Humber Blvd.

Toronto police said officers at the scene confirmed that a gun had been fired after locating multiple shell casings and a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.