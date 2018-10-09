

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a Jewish day school was targeted with graffiti over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The messages were found Tuesday morning scrawled at the south campus of Leo Baeck Day School in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road.

Toronto police said one sign read “Free Palestine” while another read “Long Live Palestine” and said they are investigating the graffiti as an act of mischief.

A news release sent out by the Centre For Israel and Jewish Affairs showed “Long life to the Hamas” scrawled on another sign at the school. CIJA said that nearby Beth Sholom Synagogue was also targeted with graffiti.

In a message posted to Leo Baeck’s Facebook page, Head of School Eric Petersiel said the graffiti appears to have been scrawled just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

“Acts of intolerance will not undo us,” Petersiel wrote. “As a Jewish International Baccalaureate school, we remain committed to our values—of pride in our Jewish identity, of global tolerance and understanding, and of critical thinking about the world, especially when we face challenges.”

In a series of tweets, local councilor Councillor Joe Mihevc also responded to the incident and condemned the vandalism.

“Parents, kids, and neighbours all felt that our peace was violated and I unequivocally condemn this act,” Mihevc wrote. “I have for many years worked to build peace between faith and cultures throughout our neighbourhood and city. Peaceful and respectful dialogue is the answer, not threats.”

Police are reviewing security camera footage and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.