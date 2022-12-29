Toronto police investigating after shots fired on the DVP
Toronto police cruisers are seen on the Don Valley Parkway. (Toronto RESCU camera)
Published Thursday, December 29, 2022 11:25PM EST
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired on the Don Valley Parkway Thursday evening.
Police say they received calls about occupants of two vehicles shooting at each other on the southbound lanes of the DVP near Eastern Avenue.
When they arrived, officers did not locate any victims but found a vehicle with gunfire damage.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.
No suspect information has been released.
Police have closed a portion of the southbound lanes for the investigation.