Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after finding cannabis products packaged to resemble candy and other snacks.

The alert comes after officers executed a search warrant at an unlicensed dispensary on Friday night near Alness Street and Finch Avenue West.

Investigators say that officers seized an unspecified quantity of cannabis products that "were packaged and labelled to replicate mainstream candy products for public consumption."

Photographs provided by police show packages of what appears to be cheese puffs, skittles, lollipops, and a variety of gummy candies.

In a news release issued Saturday, police warn that these products could be especially harmful if ingested by children. They also encouraged adults to keep cannabis products safely stored away from kids.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.