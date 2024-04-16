Toronto police lay 54 charges after dramatic arrests in carjacking probe
A variety of contraband seized by Toronto police as part of a carjacking investigation is shown. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2024 11:51AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 16, 2024 1:24PM EDT
Toronto police say they have laid 54 charges against three suspects following a carjacking investigation which culminated in a dramatic arrest where several police vehicles were smashed as the suspects allegedly attempted to flee.
More than $18,000 in Canadian cash was seized in the investigation, along with several handguns, police said.
More to come…