The driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly collision in Etobicoke last week who then fled the scene has been arrested, police say.

It happened on Friday at noon at the intersection of Burnhamthorpe Road and Shaver Avenue North when a gold Pontiac Montana van and a black sedan were travelling west at a high rate of speed.

At that time, police said that a 59-year-old man was driving a black Honda CRV south on Shaver Avenue and was struck by the van as it entered the intersection.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the van was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Images from the scene appear to show the Honda rolled over onto its side in a ditch and the van all but totalled.

Police allege that the driver of the black sedan slowed down following the crash but eventually fled the scene and was last seen travelling westbound.

Images of the vehicle were released by investigators last week in an attempt to identify the driver.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said that they had successfully identified and arrested 23-year-old Shabari Tull of Toronto.

Tull is charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death. He will appear in a Toronto courtroom on Dec. 2

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them.