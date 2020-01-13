

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Toronto police officer has been charged with assault after allegedly using unnecessary force in the arrest of a man on a TTC bus in Scarborough last month.

Police say that officers were dispatched to Markham Road and Ellesmere Road on Dec. 13, 2019 for reports of a man who was refusing to leave a TTC bus that was stopped in the area.

That man was arrested and charged, however he later filed a complaint with the TTC, which in turn contacted the Toronto Police Service Professional Standards unit.

In a news release issued on Monday, police alleged that the officer who arrested the man “used unnecessary and excessive force.”

As a result, Det. Christopher Hutchings, of 43 Division, has been charged with one count of assault.

The 24-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service is currently suspended with pay pending the resolution of the criminal case against him.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Feb. 17.