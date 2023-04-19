Toronto police have released an image of a man wanted in connection with a violent robbery on a TTC bus in Rexdale last week.

Police say they were called to the area of Martin Grove and Porterfield roads at around 9 p.m. on April 12 for a reported robbery.

It is alleged that a male victim was onboard a TTC bus travelling southbound on Martin Grove Road when a male suspect approached him and struck him in the face several times without provocation.

“A struggle ensued resulting in the victim's bag falling to the floor of the bus. The suspect took the passenger's bag, resulting in the bus driver stopping the bus,” Toronto police said in a Wednesday press release.

“The suspect fled the bus and was last seen going south on Martin Grove Road.”

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s, standing about five foot, 11 inches, weighing 180 pounds., with black hair and a black and grey beard.

He was wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts, and black shoes at the time of the alleged incident, police say.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information to contact police at 416-808-2300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.