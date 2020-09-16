Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation from earlier this year.

At around 4 a.m on March 3, Toronto police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Dundas Street and Spadina Avenue.

Police said an unknown man entered a restaurant and had a brief verbal interaction with a 41-year-old man.

The man then shot the 41-year-old man and fled the area in a vehicle, police said.

Investigators said the victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, police released a description and photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the investigation.

The suspect is described as being between 25 and 30 years old and is clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a black, wool winter coat, a black hoodie and black dress pants, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.