Toronto police say they are investigating a hate-motivated incident during a demonstration in North York earlier this week that saw the victim threatened.

Officers responded to the area of Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

They learned that one person was demonstrating when an unknown individual approached them and became verbally aggressive.

Police allege the suspect then made several threatening gestures at the victim, causing them to fear for their safety.

On Thursday, police released a photo of the suspect, who they describe as a woman between the ages of 40 and 55 with long, curly black hair, who was last seen wearing a long black jacket.

Police did not say why the incident is being investigated as hate-motivated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.