Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a possible abduction in midtown Toronto on Saturday night.

Police were called to the area of Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue West at around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, they learned that an altercation had allegedly taken place between a man and a woman in the northbound lanes of Allen Road, between Eglinton and Lawrence Avenue West.

The man then allegedly forced the woman into a vehicle and drove away.

Police have described the woman as Asian, with long straight dark hair, wearing a white puffy jacket.

The man is described as having a stocky build, wearing a dark jacket.

Images of the suspect vehicle, described as a dark coloured BMW 3 series, have been released by police.

“Investigators are seeking assistance in locating this vehicle, speaking to potential witnesses, and obtaining any available video footage, including dashboard cameras of this altercation,” Toronto police said in a Sunday press release.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.”