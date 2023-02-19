Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a possible abduction in midtown Toronto on Saturday night.

Police were called to the area of Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue West at around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, they learned that an altercation had allegedly taken place between a man and a woman in the northbound lanes of Allen Road, between Eglinton and Lawrence Avenue West.

The man then allegedly forced the woman into a vehicle and drove away.

Police have described the woman as Asian, with long straight dark hair, wearing a white puffy jacket.

The man is described as having a stocky build, wearing a dark jacket.

Images of the suspect vehicle, described as a dark coloured BMW 3 series, have been released by police.

Dark coloured BMW 3 series

“Investigators are seeking assistance in locating this vehicle, speaking to potential witnesses, and obtaining any available video footage, including dashboard cameras of this altercation,” Toronto police said in a Sunday press release.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.” 