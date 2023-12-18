Toronto police search for man who allegedly stabbed person multiple times in the back
A man allegedly stabbed a person in the back multiple times in Scarborough in October and Toronto police are searching for the suspect. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Monday, December 18, 2023 7:34PM EST
The incident happened on Oct. 25, at around 6 p.m., in the area of Kingston and Galloway roads.
Officers say a man approached the victim from behind, stabbed them “several times” before taking off.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police describe the suspect as between 30 to 35 years old and five-foot-eight to five-foot-ten with a slim build and black hair. At the time, he was wearing a blue hooded sweater, gray pants, black rimmed glasses, and dark-coloured boots.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4300 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.