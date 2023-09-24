Toronto police are searching for two suspects in the aftermath of a robbery near the intersection of Jane Street and Trethewey Drive.

Police say the robbery occurred just after midnight on Aug. 28. It is alleged that a victim was followed into an elevator by two suspects, who soon knocked the victim unconscious. Police say the suspects then stole the victim’s car, phone and other personal effects before fleeing the area in the stolen vehicle.

Police have recovered the stolen vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a Black man standing five-foot-eight inches tall, with a medium build. At the time of the alleged attack, he was wearing a blue face mask, navy blue hoodie, dark pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a brown man also standing five-foot eight inches tall with a medium build. At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing a white face mask, black “We the North” hat, Puma hoodie, Nike pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1200.