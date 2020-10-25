Toronto police searching for driver after car crashes into school
Published Sunday, October 25, 2020 7:03AM EDT
Toronto police are searching for a driver who fled after crashing a vehicle into a school overnight.
At around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to reports of a car that collided into a school at Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue.
When police arrived the driver was missing from the scene.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
The K9 unit did arrive at the scene to help search for the driver.