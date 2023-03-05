Toronto police are searching for a driver who allegedly fled the scene after striking a pedestrian in the city’s York area.

The collision happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood, near Jane Street and Weston Road.

The victim, whom police said is a woman, was rushed to hossital by emergency run. Her injuries are non-life-threatening, they later noted.

There is no information available at this time about the driver or the vehicle involved in the crash.

Southbound Jane Street was temporarily closed at Weston Road, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.