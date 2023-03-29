Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly yelled anti-LGBTQ+ remarks and pushed a passenger on a TTC subway train earlier this month.

The incident, which is being investigated as a hate-motivated assault, happened on the evening of March 12.

Police said a person got on board an eastbound train at Islington Station, and while travelling, they were approached by a man who allegedly made anti-LGBTQ+ remarks.

The man then allegedly pushed the victim, resulting in a leg injury.

On Wednesday, police released a composite sketch of the suspect, who is described as 50 to 55 years old, between 220 and 230 pounds, with a large build, shaggy red/brown hair past his ears and a long reddish beard.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red/black plaid jacket.

They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).