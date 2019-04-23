

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two men have been arrested and a female suspect is outstanding following a series of break-ins at long-term care homes in Toronto.

According to police, the break-ins occurred between April 3 and April 9, 2019.

Investigators allege that the suspects would enter the long-term care facilities in the early morning hours and search for unlocked doors.

The suspects, police say, stole items from the residents as they slept.

Last week, a 36-year-old Toronto man, identified by police as Jason Hobbs, was arrested in connection with the thefts. He has been charged with three counts of breaking and entering- committing theft, one count of breaking and entering with intent, three counts of fraud under $5,000, four counts of possessing a credit card obtained by crime, and theft under $5,000.

A second suspect, identified by police as 52-year-old Toronto resident Mark Hardy, was arrested on Sunday.

He faces eight counts of breaking and entering, three counts of breaking and entering with intent, possession of break-in instruments, two counts of possession of a credit card obtained by crime, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime, four counts of failing to comply with a recognizance, and 17 counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police are still searching for a female suspect wanted in connection with the incidents.

The woman, identified by investigators as 31-year-old Toronto resident Kayla Lavallee, is wanted for four counts of using a stolen credit card, four counts of fraud under $5,000, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

She is believed to be five-foot-two, 110 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.