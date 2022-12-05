Toronto police to announce results of 'significant firearm trafficking investigation'
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Monday, December 5, 2022 5:51AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 5, 2022 5:52AM EST
Toronto police will be announcing the results of a "significant firearm trafficking investigation" Monday morning.
At 10:30 a.m., Police Chief James Ramer will be joined by Superintendent Steve Watts of Organized Crime Enforcement to update the media on Project Barbell.
The project has resulted in several arrests and gun seizures, police said.
Results of the seizure will be on display during this morning's news conference at Toronto police headquarters.