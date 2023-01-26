The Toronto police will be rolling out an increased presence across the TTC following a rash of violent, and sometimes random, incidents on the city’s transit system.

Police Chief Myron Demkiw announced the boost alongside Mayor John Tory, as well as TTC CEO Rick Leary, at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

“In recent weeks, we have been actively increasing our high-visibility patrols within the transit system. However, it is clear that more can be done to enhance the safety and security of transit users,” Demkiw said.

The move will see 80 police officers deployed on the TTC network daily, which Demkiw says will focus on reducing victimization, preventing crimes of opportunity, and enhancing public safety.

Thursday’s news comes at the tail end of a week filled with violence on TTC property, including a woman who was stabbed by a stranger on a streetcar and left with life-altering injuries, two transit workers who were chased through a subway station by a suspect armed with a syringe, and a 16-year-old boy who was seriously injured after he was slashed on a bus.

Demkiw said the deployment will rely on callback shifts, which lean on off-duty officers for coverage in an overtime capacity.

The chief did not put a price tag on the measure, but said the cost would be monitored on an ongoing basis.

On Wednesday, the president of the union representing some 12,000 transit workers in Toronto said violent incidents against workers and passengers on the TTC, as well as across the country, had reached “crisis levels” and called for the establishment of a national transit safety task force.

“The increase in violence is becoming more and more problematic…It’s only a matter of time, unfortunately, before these injuries become catastrophic and start to take lives. We need to act now, not tomorrow, now,” John Di Nino, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Canada, said in an interview.

For Leary’s part, he admitted that the TTC does not know what’s behind the recent increase in violence on the network, but that the root causes are “complex” and require a coordinated approach and response to address.

To that end, Leary said that as a complement to the beefed up police visibility, the TTC will increase its presence of special constables, deploy more Streets to Homes outreach workers, and add more surveillance cameras within stations and transit vehicles.

This is a developing news story. More to come.