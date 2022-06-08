Toronto police will announce several arrests made in response to a rash of carjacking incidents across the city.

Dubbed "Project ZigZag," police appear to have launched an investigation targeting carjackers in Toronto, who have been active in large numbers over the past two months.

Recent incidents involved weapons such as guns and knives, with up to six incidents occurring across the region on one night in May.

One encounter involved Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner losing his Range Rover outside an Etobicoke movie theatre.

Insp. Richard Harris will speak outside Toronto police headquarters on College Street sometime around 11 a.m.