Police are asking for help identifying a young man who was left beaten and unconscious on a sidewalk in Etobicoke after being transported in the trunk of a vehicle.

According to Toronto police, officers found the victim unconscious around 11:15 p.m. near Celestine Drive and The Westway, in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road.

Police said previously that he was transported to hospital with critical injuries and he appeared to have been the victim of an assault.

Police initially said they believed the victim was transported to the area where he was found in the trunk of a dark-coloured SUV. They later clarified that the vehicle was a dark-coloured sedan.

Reports indicate the vehicle stopped in the area and two suspects exited and moved the injured person from the trunk to the sidewalk.

The suspects then got into the vehicle and fled the scene.

No suspect descriptions have been released.

Police are also still trying to identify the victim and are asking for the public’s assistance.

The victim is either a teenager or a young man, police say, between 13 and 20 years old. He is described as being about five-foot-three, weighing 98 pounds, with a thin build.

Investigators say the victim has a medium complexion with short black hair and a scar above his right eyebrow. He was wearing a black puffy jacket and black pants at the time of the incident.

Investigators have released an image of a jacket similar to the one the victim was wearing. The jacket is described as a black "Trapstar" bubble jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact YRP or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.