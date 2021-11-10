Toronto police are continuing to warn the public about a rise in fake taxi fraud incidents targeting good Samaritans.

On Wednesday, police issued a news release alerting the public about the increase in reported fake taxi fraud cases in the city’s west end since last month.

It comes a week after another police release was sent out informing residents of growing fake taxi incidents in southwestern Scarborough that are also targeting innocent individuals.

Police say the fraud involves a vehicle that resembles a taxi parking in high-traffic areas and two people posing as a taxi driver and a customer.

The fake driver refuses to take cash from the fake customer, citing COVID-19 concerns, police say.

The suspects then target a good Samaritan and ask for help paying for the taxi with their debit card in exchange for cash.

Police say the victim would input their debit card PIN into a modified machine, which records the card’s data.

Following the transaction, the victim is given another card that looks like their own card, police say.

With the actual debit card and PIN now in their possession, police say the suspects will use it to withdraw money and make fraudulent purchases.

Toronto police and other law enforcement agencies in the GTA have been investigating incidents of debit card thefts and frauds involving a replica taxi. Earlier this year, charges were laid in connection to 35 cases of fake taxi fraud.

Police have released the following reminders to the public to avoid becoming a victim of fraud:

be aware of this fraud scam

keep your card in your possession

do not give your card to anyone, and do not return a point of sale terminal with your card still inserted

inspect your card after each transaction and ensure it is your card

cover your fingers when entering your PIN

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).