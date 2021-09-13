

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Three schools in Toronto have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health says Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy, St-Michel French Catholic Elementary, and West Hill Collegiate Institute have all been linked to outbreaks of the virus.

All three schools are in Toronto's east end.

The public health unit says it's investigating and is working with the schools to notify those affected.

Anyone linked to the cases will be asked to stay home and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health says it's also investigating several other COVID-19 cases in the city's school communities.