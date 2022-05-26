

Joanna Lavoie , CP24.com





Toronto has its first confirmed case of monkeypox after public health officials previously identified several suspected and probable cases.

Today, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said lab results have confirmed that one individual has tested positive for the virus. This person “remains stable” and is recovering in hospital, the health unit said.

Two other residents who were suspected of having monkeypox have since tested negative.

However, three additional suspected cases of monkeypox were also reported to TPH today.

This brings the total number of probable and suspected cases in Toronto to four. These individuals are all currently undergoing testing and recovering at home.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by an endemic virus normally found in central and western Africa. Its symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that often appears within a few days after symptoms begin. This rash starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body.

Most people recover on their own without treatment from this virus, which is spread through contact with body fluids like sores, contaminated clothing or bedding, or respiratory droplets after prolonged face-to-face contact, and bites or scratches from infected animals.

Torontonians are being urged to be mindful of symptoms of monkeypox and report them to their healthcare provider as soon as possible. Anyone who comes in close contact with people suspected or confirmed to have monkeypox should self-monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. People who develop symptoms should self-isolate, seek care, and get tested, TPH said in a May 26 news release.

The risk of contracting monkeypox can be reduced by maintaining physical distance, frequent hand washing and masking.