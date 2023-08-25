Two people in Toronto have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, the city’s public health agency confirmed Friday.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) did not provide further details about the two cases. Earlier this month, the health agency said it was investigating a probable human case of the virus.

“TPH is encouraging all Toronto residents and visitors to take precautions to protect themselves, their families, and friends,” TPH said in a statement on Friday.

The safety measures include wearing light-coloured clothing, long pants and long sleeves outdoors, applying Health Canada-approved insect repellent and removing standing water, where mosquitoes can breed.

TPH noted that there has been a higher number of mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus this summer.

As of Aug. 18, 47 batches have been identified to be positive for West Nile virus.

TPH said symptoms usually show between two and 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Some symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, skin rash, vomiting and swollen lymph glands.

TPH added that 80 per cent of people infected with the virus do not get sick and less than one per cent develop severe neurologic illnesses such as encephalitis or meningitis.

In Halton Region, health officials said they are investigating a possible human case of the West Nile virus in an adult Oakville resident.

“Confirmatory results remain pending at this time and can take up to 10 business days,” the region said in a statement.

There were at least 47 cases of the virus in Canada last year.