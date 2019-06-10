Toronto Raptors set another Canadian TV record for Game 4 of NBA Finals
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives between Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during second half basketball action in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California on Friday, June 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 10, 2019
Last Updated Monday, June 10, 2019 5:26PM EDT
Television numbers in Canada continue to hit record levels during the Toronto Raptors' NBA Finals run.
TSN announced Monday that it set a new Canadian record for an NBA game with an average audience of 4.631 million for the Raptors' Game 4 Finals win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. The numbers includes viewers on TSN, CTV2 and the French language broadcast on RDS, but does not include people watching the American feed.
TSN also said the Game 4 broadcast was the highest-ranked sports broadcast of the calendar year, surpassing the Super Bowl.
TSN, CTV2 and RDS combined for an average audience of 4.3 million in Game 2 of the Finals on June 2.
Sportsnet reported it had a then-record audience of 3.3 million viewers for Game 1 of the Finals, but that number does not include a French language broadcast.
Sportsnet and TSN, whose parent companies are co-majority owners of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (which owns the Raptors), split the NBA team's broadcast schedule.