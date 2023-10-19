Entrepreneur and Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia is now an author.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Bhatia shared the news of his impending book, which is set to hit the shelves on Feb. 27 in Canada.

“I’m so excited to be able to share my story with the world. When I was growing up in India, I never imagined I’d end up where I am today,” the post reads.

“My optimism and faith have led me to extraordinary places beyond my wildest dreams. I hope basketball fans love reading all my behind-the-scenes stories from 28 (and counting) years as the Supferan!”

Bhatia, who owns five car dealerships in the Greater Toronto Area, continued to say he hopes his book and experiences inspire readers to “go after what they believe in.”

“Ultimately, this book is a celebration of immigrant hustle, communities coming together, and the strength that comes from embracing our differences,” the post reads.

Bhatia attended his first Raptors game in 1995 after the Toronto franchise joined the NBA, and previously told CTV News Toronto he became “addicted.” He is also known found his Superfan Foundation, founded in 2018, and gifting thousands of Raptors tickets to members of the Sikh community including a large number of children, to celebrate Vaisakhi, the Sikh new year.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame even recognized Bhatia’s superfandom in 2021. He hadn’t missed a single game until Dec. 10, 2021, where he had to isolate after contracting COVID-19.

News of Bhatia’s biopic also broke that same month, with “Harold and Kumar” actor Kal Penn slated to play the superfan himself.

With files from Katherine DeClerq