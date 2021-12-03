Toronto Public Health is reporting the city's first three cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

In a news release issued Friday evening, TPH said two of the cases were identified in travellers who had returned from a trip to Nigeria while the other travelled to Switzerland.

"These are the first cases of the Omicron variant of concern which have been confirmed by whole genome sequencing, reported in Toronto," the health unit said in a statement.

"TPH's case and contact management team is currently following up with these cases and is providing instructions to identify close contacts on isolation and testing. TPH continues to work closely with the provincial and federal counterparts as more information and data emerges on this new variant."

It is not immediately known if one of the cases is linked to the COVID-19 exposure reported at a downtown restaurant.

TPH said an employee of Piccolo Caffe E Vino located on John Street near Adelaide Street tested positive for COVID-19 and was being investigated as a suspected Omicron variant due to the individual's recent travel history to South Africa.

The worker was at the restaurant between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.

Public health officials are asking anyone who was at the restaurant within that time frame to get tested for COVID-19 immediately and monitor symptoms for 10 days after their last visit.

"There is no risk to anyone attending the establishment outside of these dates and times,' officials said in a news release issued Friday.

"TPH has followed up with all known close contacts and asked these individuals to self-isolate for 10 days and to go for testing."

With the three new cases in Toronto, there are now nearly a dozen known cases of the Omicron variant in Ontario.